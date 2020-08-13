KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man has been charged in federal court with illegally possessing the firearm he accidentally fired in a fatal shooting at the Kansas City Zoo.

Anthony R. Meneses, 27, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City on Tuesday with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Meneses was arrested Thursday.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the federal criminal complaint, Kansas City police officers were called to the scene of an accidental shooting in a parking lot at 6800 Zoo Drive on Sunday. The victim, identified as 19-year-old Jason T Smith, had been shot while he was sitting in the driver’s seat of a 2005 Toyota Camry, which was occupied by three other persons.

Meneses was sitting behind the driver’s seat. Meneses’s wife was also in the back seat; the victim’s girlfriend was in the front passenger seat. Meneses allegedly grabbed the gun, a Glock 9mm pistol, from the back pocket of the driver’s seat when the gun accidentally fired. The bullet traveled though the driver’s seat, striking Smith in the chest.

Smith was rushed to Research Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Meneses has a prior felony conviction for tampering with a motor vehicle.