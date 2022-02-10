INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- A man has been charged after an endangered person advisory had to be issued yesterday for a girl missing out of Independence.
According to court documents, 35-year-old Juan C. Lopez of Independence has been charged with the class A felony of child kidnapping.
One court document states that on or between Feb. 9 and Feb. 10 he "confined" the girl "for a substantial period of time" without consent from a parent or guardian.
It states the punishment for a class A felony is imprisonment for no less than 10 years but no more than 30.
According to the probable cause statement, the girl had last been seen with Lopez in the 900 block of S. Logan. This is in line with what the police department posted yesterday about the missing girl before the endangered person advisory was issued for Missouri.
The probable cause statement continues to say that he and the girl left to go to QuikTrip around 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Due to the nature of the situation, the authorities requested that Lopez' carrier ping his cellphone and find its location. However, it was listed as "absent." That means it was either off or out of range.
While being interviewed by detectives, a woman said that she lived with Lopez and had been in a "social relationship" with him for about 6 months. She said the girl was going to spend the night with her and Lopez at the house.
At 10:30 p.m., Lopez was going to leave to get ice and the girl asked to go as well.
However, after 40 minutes, they had not returned. She called and Lopez said he had a flat tired and was fixing it. He then hung up on her.
She tried to reach him several times but did not get a response. Ultimately, the police were called.
While she was being interviewed, Lopez called. Court documents say that he "was not making much sense when he was talking." However, they were able to talk to the girl and make sure she was alright.
During this call, the authorities were able to ping the phone and get a location.
Police from multiple areas got involved. The Kansas City Police Department put their helicopter in the air and was able to spot his vehicle on 169 Highway.
SWAT followed at a safe distance while the helicopter kept tracking him.
Eventually, he stopped at the QuikTrip at 40 Highway and Sterling in Independence. SWAT then conducted a vehicle takedown and Lopez was taken into custody.
The girl was found, unharmed, in the back of the vehicle.
Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this story as we dig further into the court documents. A mugshot of Lopez does not appear to currently be available.
