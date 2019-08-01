KINGSTON, MO (AP) — A Missouri farmer charged with tampering with a truck used by two missing Wisconsin brothers will remain in jail without bond.
Garland Nelson appeared in court via video Thursday for a bond hearing. Nelson said he has an attorney, who was not in the courtroom.
Nelson is charged with tampering with a rental truck used by 35-year-old Nicholas Diemel and his 24-year-old brother, Justin, who were reported missing July 21 and are presumed dead. He is accused of driving the truck from a farm near Braymer visited by the brothers during a business trip for their cattle operation in Wisconsin. The truck was found abandoned July 22.
Law enforcement officials on Wednesday announced human remains were found on the farm but haven't been identified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.