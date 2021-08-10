INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- A 20-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in connect with a weekend fight inside the Independence Center that involved a firearm.
Lorenzo Harvey, Jr. has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon for exhibiting the weapon.
The incident occurred August 7 at the Independence Center Mall. Officers obtained cell phone video that showed Harvey and another person fighting.
During the fight, a gun belonging to Harvey fell and the two in the fight struggled over the gun.
The case still remains under investigation.
