PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting outside a gas station in Riverside.
According to the Platte county Prosecutor's Office, 50-year-old Daniel H. Kelati has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
According to court documents, police went to the QuikTrip on Gateway Drive just after 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. When officers arrived, they found a man lying near a gas pump with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
That man, later identified as Tariku Fite, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Court documents allege that Kelati approached an officer at the scene and made statements, apparently taking responsibility for killing Fite.
The authorities searched Kelati's vehicle after obtaining a search warrant. Inside, they found a handgun on the driver's seat. Investigators also found a spend bullet casing near where the victim was shot. Also, ammunition in the gun was apparently the same type as the spent casing.
One witness said that Kelati and Fite knew each other and had worked for the same trucking company.
Kelati is currently being held in the Platte County jail without bond. If convicted, he could face life in prison.
