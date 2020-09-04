KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A 38-year-old man is facing charges in connection with Kansas City's 131st homicide of the year.
Darryl Price has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the homicide that happened on Sunday, Aug. 30 in the 4900 block of The Paseo.
According to court records, police found 35-year-old Andrew Dickie dead in the garage of a residence from apparent gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene.
Shotspotter recordings from the area captured the sound of two different guns being fired at the same time, the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office said.
Also, surveillance video helped police identify Price as a passenger in a vehicle seen at the shooting location.
That video showed Price getting out of the vehicle with a long gun pointed at the garage where the victim was found.
After the shooting, Price is seen running back to the vehicle. It then reverses and drives north in the southbound lane of The Paseo.
Other suspects can be seen in the video, the press release from the prosecutor's office notes.
Just a few days before this homicide occurred, Price had posted a picture on social media in which he was wearing the same shirt that he wore at the time of the homicide.
Price told police that he was at the scene, but that someone else shot the victim. He said he only pointed his rifle toward the garage.
Prosecutors have requested a bond of $250,000.
This fatal shooting at 49th and The Paseo was Kansas City, Missouri's 131st homicide of 2020.
For the entirety of 2016, there was a total of 131 homicides.
