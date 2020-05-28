Da’qon J. Sipple
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – A 22-year-old has been charged in connection with a fatal crash that happened while he was fleeing the scene of a shooting on Wednesday.

Da’qon J. Sipple, a 22-year-old from Independence, has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action.

According to court records, Independence police went to the 800 block of N. Emery on Wednesday afternoon after someone called and said they heard gunshots.

A woman who was shot at told police that, after he shot into her vehicle, Sipple sped away on Highway 24

Then, at Highway 24 and Sterling, Sipple ran a red light and hit a vehicle that was going south. The driver, Mari McElyea, died.

The women Sipple shot at identified him as the person who shot at her.

