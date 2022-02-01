LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- A man involved in Monday's standoff with police in Kansas City has been arrested and charged for a shooting that happened earlier this month in Lee's Summit.
Marquise Webb, 21, is charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, vehicle hijacking and two counts of armed criminal action. This is all in connection to the January 14 shooting on a Amtrak train in Lee's Summit.
According to court records, LSPD were alerted to an armed carjacking behind Konrad's on January 14. At the same time, police were also alerted to a shooting on an Amtrak train. The suspect on the train fled, while the train continued onto Independence where the victim was found dead.
According to the Jackson County prosecutor's office, the KCPD and Lee's Summit police conducted a search warrant in Kansas City after their investigation into the shooting identified Webb as a suspect.
During the incident, police saw the defendant attempting to exit the apartment from the back. Webb then pointed a gun at police and barricaded himself inside for over four hours. The standoff ended with Webb surrendering without incident.
