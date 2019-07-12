KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Officials in Wyandotte County have charged a man in a deadly double shooting from earlier in the week in which a shop owner and a woman were killed.

Jermelle Andre Lamont Byers faces charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

The shooting Wednesday afternoon led to the deaths of 62-year-old Dennis Edwards of Kansas City, Kansas, who owned the shop were the attacked happened, as well as 42-year-old Lachell Day, also of Kansas City, Kansas.

When officers first arrived at the scene after receiving reports of a shooting, they entered the market located in the area of 81 North Mill Street and found Edwards who had been shot and killed.

They then made contact with Byers, who was wielding a gun, leading the officers to retreat and set up a perimeter around the store. After two hours of negotiations, Byers surrendered to police.

The officers then re-entered the store and discovered Day, who was still alive at the time. She later died from her injuries on Friday.