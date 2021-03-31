Wyandotte County, Kansas (KCTV) -- Charges have been made against one man in the death of a KCK couple back in December.
District attorney Mark Dupree announced today formal charges against Jesse Acosta, in the hit and run that caused the death of Mario Madruga, 89, and Delia Madruga, 85, while evading police in a stolen vehicle.
