JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A man is facing several charges after a woman was found dead and her daughter was hospitalized for critical injuries this weekend.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, 29-year-old Jose E. Escalante-Corchado of KCK has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
According to records, KCPD officers went to the 7300 block of Wabash on Jan. 15 to check on the welfare of a resident.
When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old woman dead in a bathtub and a 4-year-old girl suffering from severe head trauma.
That girl remains in critical condition, according to the prosecutor's office.
On Sunday, police had identified the woman as Mackenzie Hopkins.
A call to 911 had come from Hopkins' phone number the day of the crimes.
Blood was found throughout the main floor of the residence. Police also found the print of a specific type of boot and later found a pair of boots that were identified as belonging to Escalante-Corchado.
Detectives also found that Escalante-Corchado's truck was in the area of Hopkins' house the same day the crimes were committed.
Surveillance video also showed a man in the area of Hopkins' residence running south, away from it, and then getting into a white truck. That truck is soon seen pulling into a gas station. The man in the surveillance video was a Hispanic man with black hair.
Escalante-Corchado told detectives that it was him at the gas station. He acknowledged that he knew Hopkins and her daughter.
Escalante-Corchado is being held without bond.
