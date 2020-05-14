JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened last August.
Michael D. Garrett, 32, has been charged with first-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful use of a weapon, and three counts of armed criminal action.
According to court records, the fatal shooting happened on August 19, 2019.
When police arrived, they found shooting victim Sandrina C. Khan on the front stoop.
The glass in the front door had been shattered.
Neighbors told the police that a child was inside the residence. When police went inside, they found a child in a walker who was moving around the room.
Khan’s mother told police that Khan had a full order of protection against Garrett.
Neighbors told police they had seen the two arguing and then shots were fired.
The day before the shooting happened Garrett had texted Khan and said, "I’m gonna over kill you."
Multiple domestic violence incidents involving Garrett have been reported. He has been charged in two pending cases involving domestic violence, too.
Prosecutors have requested a $200,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.