JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Lee's Summit man has been charged after shooting at vehicles on the interstate in what was possibly a road rage incident.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor, 54-year-old Joseph W. Terry has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree assault, and armed criminal action.
According to court records, Lee's Summit police went to eastbound I-470 on shots fired call. A witness then told them that Terry had shot at another vehicle following an incident. That witness described said incident as possible road rage.
One victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries.
Prosecutors have requested a cash bond of $150,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.