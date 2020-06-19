LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) – The Clay County Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges after a woman was kidnapped while cleaning her car and was robbed on Thursday.
Liberty police said on Friday that Terry E. Campbell Jr. has been charged with first-degree robbery, two counts of armed criminal action, kidnapping, first-degree sexual abuse, and tampering with a motor vehicle.
Campbell’s bond has been set at $150,000.
According to the police, the charges stem from an incident that began in the 1100 block of Missouri Court around 3 p.m. on Wednesday at Dr. Spotless car wash.
A woman was cleaning her car when a man armed with a gun forced her to go to another location and robbed her. The suspect then returned the woman to the car wash.
When she was found, she received medical attention.
A pursuit happened around noon on Thursday after the suspected vehicle was spotted at Liberty Commons. The driver refused to stop, but was taken into custody in the area of I-435 and N. Mersington.
On Friday, it was announced that charges had been filed and police confirmed that Campbell was the suspect who was taken into custody following that chase.
