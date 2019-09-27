JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City man who told police he shot at a vehicle, injuring a child inside, has been charged with felony counts that carry a 30-year prison sentence at most.
Maurice L. Webb, 27, has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon (a class A felony because someone was injured), armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
According to court records filed on Friday, Webb was sleeping in a car in front of a house in the 2200 block of S. Cedar Ave. in Independence on Thursday when he shot at another vehicle following an altercation.
Webb told police that he had a gun despite that fact he is a convicted felon and is prohibited from carrying a weapon. He also said he didn’t know why he shot at the vehicle and that it was wrong to do so.
He said he was unaware he had shot a child inside the vehicle.
The child, who is 5 years old, was struck in the arm by a bullet.
The police used probation officers to track Webb following the shooting. He was required to wear an ankle monitor because he was on probation/parole. He was taken into custody inside the Buffalo Wild Wings at Zona Rosa.
Prosecutors have requested a bond of $100,000 cash.
A neighbor told KCTV5 News she saw a man and woman fighting over a toddler, pulling him and fighting over who was going to get him, prior to the shooting.
Read coverage from Thursday here for further witness accounts.
