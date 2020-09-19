KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department has confirmed that a man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that happened on Wednesday night.
Diego Calderon-Guzman, 30, has been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, felony possession of a firearm (FIP), and unlawful use of a weapon.
Police say he was apprehended by officers who were looking for him yesterday and was charged today.
These charges come following a homicide that happened around 11 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of 26th Street and Southwest Boulevard.
There was a large gathering of vehicles and people throughout the area when multiple shots were fired from an unknown vehicle. Police arrived to find two women who had been shot lying on the ground, one of whom died at the hospital.
On Thursday, that victim was identified as Daisy S. Martinez. According to the KCPD, she was 20 years old.
She is Kansas City's 142nd homicide victim of 2020.
