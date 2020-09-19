Diego Calderon-Guzman

Diego Calderon-Guzman.

 (Jackson County Detention Center)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department has confirmed that a man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that happened on Wednesday night. 

Diego Calderon-Guzman, 30, has been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, felony possession of a firearm (FIP), and unlawful use of a weapon. 

Police say he was apprehended by officers who were looking for him yesterday and was charged today. 

These charges come following a homicide that happened around 11 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of 26th Street and Southwest Boulevard. 

There was a large gathering of vehicles and people throughout the area when multiple shots were fired from an unknown vehicle. Police arrived to find two women who had been shot lying on the ground, one of whom died at the hospital. 

On Thursday, that victim was identified as Daisy S. Martinez. According to the KCPD, she was 20 years old.

She is Kansas City's 142nd homicide victim of 2020. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.