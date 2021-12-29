JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Monday in the area of 60th and Agnes.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, 44-year-old William F. Betts has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
According to court records, Kansas City police officers went to the area of 60th and Agnes after receiving a call about a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found the victim on the steps of a house and declared him deceased at the scene. That victim has been identified as 46-year-old Naaman Williams.
Witnesses told detectives that Williams and Betts had recently been in an altercation. Betts told one of the witnesses that he would kill Williams.
Prosecutors have requested a cash bond of $250,000.
