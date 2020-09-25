JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Thursday near 59th and Agnes.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, 28-year-old Kelshaun D. Moseley has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
According to court records, Moseley met with an off-duty police officer working at Research Medical Center around 4 a.m. and said something had happened and someone had died. He said he wanted to turn himself in.
Soon, police found a female victim named Keva Hill inside a residence in the area of 59th and Agnes. She had been fatally shot.
Family members told police the victim had been in a relationship with Moseley.
Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 cash bond.
No other information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.