GENERIC: Prison bars (arrested, charged, jail)
(Associated Press)

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A 36-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Wednesday evening at 27th and Chestnut.

Eric Thomas has been charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.

According to the court documents, the police went to the area after both officers and residents heard gunfire.

When police arrived, they found a victim named Darren Mitchell dead.

The police were told to look for suspect vehicle, which was described as a green Pontiac.

When the police saw the vehicle, the driver tried to flee by speeding away and ignoring traffic controls.

When stopped, the driver spontaneously uttered, "Somebody shoot at me, I’m shooting back." That driver was later determined to be Thomas.

Prosecutors requested a $150,000 bond.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.