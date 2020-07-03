JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A 36-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Wednesday evening at 27th and Chestnut.
Eric Thomas has been charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.
According to the court documents, the police went to the area after both officers and residents heard gunfire.
When police arrived, they found a victim named Darren Mitchell dead.
The police were told to look for suspect vehicle, which was described as a green Pontiac.
When the police saw the vehicle, the driver tried to flee by speeding away and ignoring traffic controls.
When stopped, the driver spontaneously uttered, "Somebody shoot at me, I’m shooting back." That driver was later determined to be Thomas.
Prosecutors requested a $150,000 bond.
