JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened earlier this month.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, 26-year-old Roy Justin Puls has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
A mugshot of Puls is currently not available from the Jackson County Detention Center.
According to court records, Kansas City police officers went to the 2000 block of E. 83rd St. early on Dec. 13 of this year after receiving a call about a shooting.
Officers learned that the victim, Corey A. Haley, had been taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle.
Haley was later pronounced dead and the Jackson County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide caused by multiple gunshots.
Video surveillance showed Puls at the residence and standing outside a vehicle. He is seen standing when a muzzle flash is visible. Then, Haley can be seen falling and clutching his chest. Puls then left the scene.
Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 bond.
