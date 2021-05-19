KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man faces multiple felony counts in connection with incidents downtown when he allegedly threatened or assaulted individuals with a gun.

Alf Cheffen, 48, faces three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree harassment and third-degree assault.

According to court records filed late Tuesday, police responded to a reported armed robbery in the area of 12th Street and Central Avenue in downtown Kansas City on May 9 and found a woman who said she was crossing through a parking garage when a man walked toward her and stated he had a gun.

When she told him she was calling police, he slapped her in the face, knocking her to the ground, court records state.

Prosecutors say surveillance video of the parking garage showed the defendant carrying a black handgun in his right hand. The next day a woman was followed to her car in the parking garage connected to a downtown grocery. She got into the car and Cheffen knocked on her car window with a handgun, court records state.

She believed he was going to rob her, according to court records.

On Monday, detectives reviewed surveillance video of another downtown garage that showed Cheffen following a woman to her vehicle, carrying a bag and a handgun. Another victim told police that on May 13, she was approached by Cheffen in another parking garage and assaulted.

After releasing to the public photos of Cheffen, police received five tips identifying him.

Cheffen has been taken into custody. A bond of $100,000 has been requested.