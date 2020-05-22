JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A man who was arrested in connection with a robbery has now been charged with murder after evidence tied him to a fatal shooting that happened in the spring of 2019.
Brandon L. Hill, 32, has now been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office, police were called to the area of 67th and Walrond on April 1, 2019.
When police arrived, they found the body of 40-year-old Derrick C. White slumped over in the front seat with an apparent gunshot wound. The prosecutor’s office said White had been shot back on March 3, 2019.
DNA taken from the vehicle’s door handle later came back to Hill. Hill had been arrested the day before on March 31, 2019 in connection with a robbery after he fled.
Hill had three guns, one of which was a 9mm that had his DNA on it. The bullet found in White’s body was determined to have been fired by that same 9mm gun.
Hill is in federal custody in connection with the robbery. Mugshots are not available for individuals in federal custody.
Jackson County prosecutors have requested a $250,000 cash bond.
