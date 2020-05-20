PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) – A 35-year-old man has been charged in connection to the killing of an 18-year-old man.

On May 5, around 6:15 a.m., officers were called to the Highlawn Montessori School parking lot for a man that was unresponsive. He was pronounced deceased at 6:36 a.m.

That deceased male was identified as Kiven M. Maquial.

Jesse M. Monreal has been charged with first degree murder and attempted robbery in Johnson County District Court.

His bond has been set at $1,000,000.