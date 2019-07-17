GLADSTONE, MO (KCTV) – A man has been charged in the beating of a 94-year-old Gladstone man that occurred on July 13.
26-year-old Ricardo Barraza is charged with second-degree assault, police said Wednesday. They continued and said that Barraza was already in custody when the case was solved Tuesday night for an unrelated crime.
The victim, known to neighbors has Charlie, was doing his routine walk and came to rest at a bench where he frequently stops.
Court documents said that Charlie frequently picks up items on the streets and in this case, he picked up a blanket he found.
In an interview with police, Barraza said that it was his blanket and he was upset that Charlie took it. Barraza admitted to hitting Charlie numerous times.
Police found Charlie with severe injuries to his left eye. He had to have surgery and ended up loosing complete vision in his eye.
Barraza is being held on a $75,000 bond.
