LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with an attempted robbery and an armed assault of guests and employees at a Lee’s Summit Holiday Inn Express.
James A.R. Hughes of Deepwater, Missouri, faces charges of first-degree attempted robbery, three counts of first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
According to court records, police were called to the Holiday Inn Express in the 1200 block of NW Innovation Parkway as a reported robbery was in progress.
A man wearing a yellow jersey, who police later identified as Hughes, was reportedly in the front lobby threatening to shoot people. Officers found the suspect in the lobby and took him into custody.
A witness told police Hughes pointed a handgun at her and told her to get down. She ran and the suspect fell down and was not able to get her.
Another witness, who was a guest at the hotel, said Hughes removed a gun from his waistband and pointed it at him.
"I'm going to shoot you," Hughes reportedly said.
Police say the guest escaped when Hughes began to chase an employee. An employee said she saw him chasing another employee with a gun. She barricaded herself with another employee in an office, but the suspect entered through another door and told her to open the safe. She escaped with the other employee after the suspect kicked her.
Another employee said she saw Hughes, who was acting strange, leave the business then re-enter and point a gun at her. He beat her with his gun, then put a plastic bag over her head and tried to strangle her.
Hughes released her, then threw a vacuum at her, hitting her in the head.
Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 bond.
