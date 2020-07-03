JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Charges have been filed in the abduction and shooting that happened this morning in Raytown, which left a woman injured and bullet holes in a reserve corporal’s car.
Tyrone Johnson, a 47-year-old from Independence, has been charged with: Kidnapping, domestic assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree domestic assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, and tampering with physical evidence.
According to court documents, Raytown police saw one of their reserve corporals driving quickly in the police parking lot at 6 a.m. They then saw the corporal’s personal vehicle he was driving had holes in it from gunshots and that there was a shooting victim inside.
It turns out that the corporal had been at 59th Street and Raytown Trafficway when he saw a stalled vehicle with a woman inside who said, “Get me out of here.”
He began to take her to police headquarters but then a man got out of that stalled car and fired shots at the corporal’s vehicle.
The woman was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital after they arrived at the police station. The officer was not injured in the incident.
At the hospital, the woman told a detective that she’s been in an argument with her boyfriend who is the defendant.
She said that Johnson had choked her earlier at a motel in KC and forced her into his vehicle after she’d started to walk away.
In Raytown, he stopped the vehicle after she tried to get out and then get into the corporal’s vehicle. She said Johnson warned her he was going to shoot her before he fired shots.
Johnson was taken into custody about an hour later at the motel where they’d initially fought. He was seen throwing shell casings into the trash.
Prosecutors have requested a $150,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.