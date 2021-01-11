INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- A man has been charged with making terroristic threats following the incident that happened on Sunday at Independence Center.
According to the probable cause statement, 23-year-old Rayvon C. Lewis displayed "what appeared to be an assault rifle inside Independence Center and point[ed] it in an aggressive matter toward a crowded food court."
Upon receiving nine 911 calls, officers arrived to find several people involved in a disturbance.
Ultimately, officers found that what appeared to be weapons were toy guns.
When interviewed, Lewis told police that he brought the toy gun to the mall "for attention so he could tell people what he really wanted to say." Lewis said it "wasn't smart to (you) but it was smart to me."
He also said that he wanted people to know that he "was not there to hurt anyone."
He did say he was aware of the other recent incidents that have happened at Independence Center.
During a second interview, Lewis said that he was at the mall to shoot a music video. He did say he knew that displaying a toy gun inside a crowded mall would alarm people.
When he was being taken into custody, he said that he looked around the mall and noticed "three hundred" people looking down into the food court and several people recording what was happening.
