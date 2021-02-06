JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened earlier this week, which left a man dead and a woman wounded.
According to Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 38-year-old Keaire L. Martin has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
According to court records, police went a house in the area of 81st and Lydia on Thursday, Feb. 4 on a call about a shooting. There, they found Dionte Harris dead in the basement and a woman suffering from a gunshot wound upstairs.
A witness told police that they heard arguing after Martin went to the basement, then the shooting happened. Another witness told police that Martin had said he'd shot a man and wounded a woman.
After being taken into custody, Martin admitted that he shot the victims because he thought they had stolen money from him.
He said he let his anger get the best of him.
Prosecutors have requested a $400,000 bond.
A mugshot is not currently available.
