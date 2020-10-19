KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A man is charged following a robbery, police chase and crash on Friday.

Prosecutors charged Michael Ransom with robbery and resisting arrest by fleeing. Investigators say Ransom stole a man’s truck and used the stolen truck to run from police.

The owner of the truck told police a suspect punched him in the face several times and forced him out of his truck to steal it near 24th and Walrond. Dispatchers broadcast a description of the man’s stolen truck to officers in the area.

An officer spotted the stolen vehicle around 9:35 Friday morning but investigators say Ransom refused to pull over.

“We’ll have a chase of this magnitude for something very dangerous, where it’s so dangerous that we just can’t let this individual get away,” Kansas City, Missouri Police Department Sergeant Bill Mahoney said Friday.

During the pursuit, police say Ransom hit speeds of 80 to 90 miles-per-hour on busy streets. One officer following the stolen truck hit a car with a mother and her 8-month-old inside near 23rd and Cleveland. Both the woman and child were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

“That is really heart wrenching, that is heartbreaking,” Rochelle Shelton said Friday after learning about the wreck.

Police say Ransom then hit a tree but kept speeding and swerving. Investigators say he ran a red light and crashed into a vehicle near 39th and Prospect. The driver he hit at that intersection was also taken to the hospital. The truck finally came to a stop near 49th and Olive Street where police arrested Ransom.

According to court records, the victim initially told police he was robbed after asking for directions. He later told investigators he had asked to buy $20 worth of marijuana when Ransom assaulted him and stole his truck.