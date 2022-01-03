CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Clay County Sheriff's Office says that a man has been charged after a suspect forced his way into a residence on Christmas Eve and shots were fired inside.
The sheriff's office said that a deputy saw a vehicle with no license plates at 2:23 a.m. on Dec. 24 that was going north on Highway 291 at Kansas Street.
The deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver didn't yield. Deputies then pursued the vehicle throughout Liberty.
Ultimately, the vehicle wrecked on northbound I-35 at Stewart Road. Deputies were able to take the passenger into custody but the driver fled.
While in the area, however, deputies heard Liberty police dispatch for shots fired near an apartment in the 200 block of Melrose St.
A man had forced his way in, fired two shots, and left.
Due to the proximity and timing of the call, deputies had reason to believe this was their driver who'd fled from the wrecked vehicle.
No one was injured in these incidents.
The sheriff's office notes that wrecked vehicle was later determined to have been stolen.
In the update provided Monday, the sheriff's office said that 24-year-old Dylan J. Niehouse has been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection with this series of incidents. That includes first-degree burglary and unlawful use of a weapon.
He is being held in the Clay County jail on a $30,000 bond.
