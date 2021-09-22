JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man has been charged in connection a shooting on Monday night that left a woman dead and a man injured.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, 56-year-old Paul E. Johnson has been charged with second-degree murder, second-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful use of a firearm.
According to court records, officers were called to a residence in the 300 block of Lawn Ave. regarding a shooting.
When they arrived, they found Annamarie Becchina at the scene. She was pronounced dead.
Officers also found Johnson at the scene. He told them where the gun was at and that the shooting was an accident.
Witnesses told officers that there was an argument between Johnson and another man, then Johnson got a shotgun from the garage. Witnesses said he was poking it at that other man when it went off, hitting both the man and Becchina.
Johnson did acknowledge to officers that he is a felon.
Prosecutors have requested a bond of $250,000.
