JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A man from Des Moines, Iowa has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Saturday evening in Prairie Village, Kansas.
According to Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe, 58-year-old Michael L. Balance has been charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder.
The charge comes after police went to the 3700 block of W. 75th St. on May 1 just after 6 p.m. due to a life-threatening medical emergency at an apartment there.
When police arrived, they found 70-year-old John Hoffman dead inside the apartment.
Balance's bond is set a $1 million.
KCTV5 News is working to obtain his mugshot.
His first court appearance has not been scheduled yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.