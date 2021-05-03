Charges have just been filed in a homicide over the weekend in Prairie Village.

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A man from Des Moines, Iowa has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Saturday evening in Prairie Village, Kansas. 

According to Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe, 58-year-old Michael L. Balance has been charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder. 

The charge comes after police went to the 3700 block of W. 75th St. on May 1 just after 6 p.m. due to a life-threatening medical emergency at an apartment there. 

When police arrived, they found 70-year-old John Hoffman dead inside the apartment. 

Balance's bond is set a $1 million. 

KCTV5 News is working to obtain his mugshot.

His first court appearance has not been scheduled yet. 

