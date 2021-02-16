JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A 30-year-old Blue Springs man is facing charges after police found his girlfriend stuck in a bathtub sitting in inches of human waste, as well as two malnourished 5-year-olds.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, Bryan Snow has been charged with first degree felony endangering the welfare of a child - creating substantial risk and felony second-degree abuse.
According to court records, Blue Springs police went to a residence in the 400 block of SW Moreland School Road on Feb. 12 and found a 27-year-old woman stuck in the bathtub.
She suffers from Multiple Sclerosis and was unable to get out. According to the prosecutor's office, she "was suffering from horrific wounds from sitting in the tub reportedly for days." She was also sitting in "inches of human waste"
After being examined, a doctor said that she faced a life-threatening situation if she had not been treated.
Inside a bedroom in the house, police found two malnourished 5-year-old girls. One was "skin and bones" according to one police officer. They were eating out of a cereal bag.
During a forensic interview, the girls detailed other abuse.
In 2020, the Children's Division had repeated contact with the victims and told police that Snow was not supposed to have contact with the girls.
Prosecutors have requested a $65,000 cash bond.
