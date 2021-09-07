LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- A 59-year-old man has been charged in connection with the theft of a teenager's zero-turn lawnmower.

According to the Leavenworth County Attorney, Harry Tolbert has been charged with felony theft.

The lawnmower in question was a Cub Cadet worth $3,200.

The Leavenworth Police Department stated that "a private citizen was able to recover the riding mower."

Tolbert is in the county jail on this and "other municipal matters," the county attorney's office said. The Leavenworth County Detention Center's Inmate Roster does list "failure to appear."

County Attorney Todd Thompson said: “We appreciate the community support regarding this matter. We always need to watch out for our neighbors and report something when we see something.”

On Monday, KCTV5 News did a story regarding the theft of the lawnmower and spoke to its owner: 13-year-old Leeland Williams.

Williams was given the Cub Cadet mower after the community came together to raise money following a mowing accident that resulting in his leg being amputated.

Lawn care is one of Willams' biggest passions. He started his own small lawn business after the was given the mower.

“I do it mainly because I like it," he told KCTV5 on Monday. "You can only mow your own yard so many times. Why not do other people’s and you can mow every day of the week?”