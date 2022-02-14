KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man faces federal charges after he caused an American Airlines flight to be diverted to Kansas City.
Juan Rivas, 50, was charged with one count of assaulting and intimidating a flight attendant. According to court documents, Rivas tried to open a plane door on an American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. Sunday.
It started when he walked up to the cockpit area of the plane and grabbed some plastic silverware and held it like a shank.
A flight attendant told federal agents they felt threatened by the knife.
Rivas then grabbed a small champagne bottle and attempted to break it on a counter. He then began to kick and shove a service cat into one of the flight attendants.
According to the affidavit, this is when Rivas began to grab the handles on the front exit door of the aircraft and tried to open it. A flight attendant then grabbed a coffee pot and hit Rivas twice in the head with it.
One of the passengers, who was a police officer, struggled with Rivas and pulled him away from the door. A passenger punched Rivas in the jaw and another grabbed his neck and pulled him to the floor. Flight attendants and passengers then restrained Rivas, securing his hands and feet with zip ties and duct tape.
Rivas received medical treatment for a laceration on his head. According to flight attendants, they did not serve Rivas any alcohol on the flight.
Rivas remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing, which has not yet been scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.