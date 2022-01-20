JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A man is facing charges after allegedly fleeing from Independence police in a stolen truck yesterday, which led to a multi-vehicle crash that injured a child.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, 21-year-old Stephen E. Thomas has been charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, armed criminal action, and resisting a lawful stop.
A mugshot of Thomas is not currently available from the Jackson County Detention Center.
According to court records, Independence police officers went to the 1200 block of S. Harris on Jan. 19 after receiving a call about an armed robbery.
The victim said that he was in front of his house putting license plates on his truck that he'd recently purchased when Thomas pulled out a black handgun, pointed it at him and said, "Give me your car."
The victim said he handed over the keys because he feared for his life. At that point, Thomas and another man got into the truck and drove away.
Information about the stolen vehicle was broadcast on all police frequencies.
An officer was able to briefly stop the truck, but Thomas drove away. He then proceeded to flee, running traffic lights and going at a high rate of speed.
It was near I-70 and Noland Road that Thomas lost control of the truck and hit at least four other vehicles. Afterward, the truck could not be driven so he tried to run away on foot.
Independence police said Wednesday that the suspect was apprehended a short time later by officers and civilians.
One of the vehicles that Thomas hit had a child inside, who "suffered extensive head trauma" according to the prosecutor's office. Three people had to be taken to the hospital for their injuries.
