RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) – A man has been charged after leading police on a chase where he was driving a stolen truck.
38-year-old Ryan M. Templeton of Harrisonville, Missouri is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing and creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death.
The pursuit occurred on Tuesday night as Templeton drove into traffic at the construction zone near the interchange ramp from southbound Interstate 435 to westbound Interstate 435.
Police said he struck five vehicles in an apparent attempt to drive around them. He then attempted to drive up an embankment but could not.
He was taken into custody at that time.
No injuries were reported.
