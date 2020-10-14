KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Witnesses say a former employee working the front drive-thru window at the McDonalds near Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard near Forest Avenue got into an argument with a customer who was ordering food. The argument ended with shots fired.
Witnesses told police the former employee, who was identified as Demonte McClenton, argued with the customer about prices around 9:40 Sunday night. Then McClenton told the customer, “you don’t have to talk to me like that,” and told the customer to, “meet him outside.” Witnesses say they saw the customer get out of a car and McClenton pull out a handgun before they heard five-six gunshots.
A neighbor heard the gunfire while sitting on a nearby porch with her young cousin. She asked us not to reveal her identity.
“I had to run my little cousin in the house,” she explained.
The customer began asking neighbors for help. He was bleeding from gunshot wounds to his stomach.
“He said, ‘I need to go to the hospital. I need to go to the hospital’,” the woman said.
A man who heard his pleas drove him to the hospital where the victim immediately had surgery for life-threatening injuries.
Police took McClenton in for questioning. He told police the customer lunged and swung at him. A detective told McClenton there was video surveillance of the shooting that, “did not support his story.”
Investigators showed McClenton a still image of the surveillance video that showed he had a handgun in his hand just before he exited the McDonald’s.
We are waiting for an update on the victim’s condition. Witnesses are concerned he may not have survived.
McClenton is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
A spokesperson for the McDonald’s location sent a written statement.
“We are saddened by this incident, and our hearts go out to the victim. The safety of our employees and our customers is our top priority, and we have been working closely with local authorities to assist with their investigation. This incident is disturbing and does not represent the values I expect from my employees. I can confirm this employee is no longer employed by my organization. We would like to thank the Kansas City Police Department for their work on this matter."
