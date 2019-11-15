BELTON, MO (KCTV) -- A man is facing charges and a family is praying for their little girl after she was hit by a car in her own house.

On Thursday night, a driver was speeding through her neighborhood and plowed through the side her home in Belton.

It's was difficult for Greg O'Connor to see his daughter's room on Friday while his 8-year-old Lola should have normally been getting home from school.

The night of the crash, his family was settling down for the evening when they heard the squealing tires.

"Watching Netflix, or sometimes we let her play because it's dark so early," he said. "We heard the engine screaming up the street. It happened so fast."

Their neighbor, Jon Withers, saw what happened next. “I got up off the couch and looked out the window and saw him drive straight into their house,” he recalled.

"My daughter was in shock," O'Connor said. "She said, 'I can't breathe,' and started turning blue."

Police said the driver ran away after the crash. They caught up with him down the street a few blocks away.

Leanna Murphy's children sometimes play with Lola. “They were actually praying for her because they saw her leaving in the ambulance,” she said.

“He had to have been going way too fast,” she said, with regard to the driver.

“All that matters is that she makes it through,” Withers said.

O'Connor spent the night with his daughter in an intensive care unit. He said she has a joint condition that might make it more difficult for her to recover.

"She woke up this morning for a minute and I talked with her a bit," he said.

Their house is likely unable to be to be lived in now, but for O'Connor home is wherever his daughter lives. He said, "Material things don't matter. People matter."

Later on Friday, the Belton police said that a man had been charged in connection with this crash.

Cory Lionel Palmer Hansen has been charged with the felony of leaving the scene of an accident and the misdemeanor of driving while suspended.

His bond has been set at $25,000 cash only.

The police said the prosecutor's office will review the possibility of adding more charges as evidence is processed.