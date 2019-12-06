KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A man is facing charges after managing to escape from the Heartland Center for Behavioral Change.
According to court documents, 29-year-old Tyron B. Berry escaped by running out an open door on Dec. 4.
A staff member began chasing him, so Berry stopped and said he would stop running. At that point, he threw a blanket on the staff member took off running north on Campbell Street.
Berry was in the alley behind the facility when he took a swing at the staff member. A facility supervisor then sprayed Berry with what is known as pepper spray and he was taken into custody.
A KCPD motorcycle officer happened to be in the area when this incident happened and saw Berry running, so he used his motorcycle to help contain him before he detained.
Berry has now been charged with felony escape from confinement in connection with this escape from the center.
Berry was being held in the center for municipal charges of assault, three counts of driving while suspended/revoked, two counts of eluding police, and giving false information. He has also been charged with felony robbery in the first degree in connection with an incident that happened on Dec. 2.
