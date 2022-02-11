LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) --- Lee’s Summit Police are asking for help locating a missing puppy and identifying the man who stole him.
The dognapping happened around 5 p.m. Thursday. A man walked into the Petland pet store on Chipman Road and asked to see a 10 week-old French bulldog puppy. He then stole the dog.
“This was a go in, ask to see said dog, the retailer brings the dog out to him, he holds the dog and then the retailer turns around to attend to another customer and this individual left the business,” Lee’s Summit Police officer Ronnie Doumitt said.
The Petland store manager says the suspect’s face was covered while he was inside interacting with employees. He was about six feet tall with long locs.
A Tesla parked outside actually caught this image of his face on camera when he left the store and the gator covering his face fell down. The man left in a black Nissan Altima.
This is the missing puppy is a blue merle frenchie with one blue eye, a rare and expensive dog.
“Retail value was $8500,” Doumitt said.
The store says frenchies are the most popular breed right now and the merle colored dogs are even more coveted.
Though many people consider dogs family, the suspect in this case would be charged with felony theft of property not kidnapping.
“It’s an itme, obviously it’s a living item, but yes it’s a felony stealing,” Doumitt said.
The American Kennel Club has reported a rise in thefts of this dog breed across the country, most notably Lady Gaga’s dog last year.
If you have any information on the suspect or the whereabouts of the puppy, you’re asked to call Lee’s Summit Tips Hotline at 816-969-1752.
