LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A man who was ultimately apprehended by a police dog has pleaded guilty to robbing a cab driver in Leavenworth.
According to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson, 21-year-old Chri’zhon James Rivers had taken a ride with a veterans taxi service on May 17 of this year.
He had asked the driver to break $50 and the driver said he could only break a $20. When the driver pulled out his wallet, Rivers grabbed it.
The driver struggle with Rivers, who punched the driver and the face and said, "Do you want to die?"
The driver then let go and Rivers ran away into a nearby alleyway with the wallet in tow.
Leavenworth police officers were nearby and immediately pursued Rivers. He was ultimately apprehended with help from a K-9 and was taken into custody.
On Sept. 1, Rivers pleaded guilty to the crime of robbery.
“It’s sad when someone tries to do a nice act and another tries to take advantage of him," said County Attorney Thompson. "Fortunately, no one got hurt, and Leavenworth has a trained police dog to aid in apprehensions."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.