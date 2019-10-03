KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A cyclist who is traveling across the country took a break on Thursday in Kansas City.
The bike rider is on a long quest in order to spread an important message.
For some, riding bikes is just for fun or exercise. However, for Robb Freed from Michigan, it has a much deeper purpose.
“This is my fourth cross country trip in the last two years,” he said. “Bicycling became like my therapy to at least be able to live life and still try to cope with the loss of my son.”
Freed lost his son, Drake, back in 2007 to a severe case of EB (epidermolysis bullosa). EB is a rare incurable genetic connective tissue disorder.
“He battled it for about 13 months and he passed away when he was 13 months old,” he said.
So, Robb now spends more than 250 days a year traveling from coast to coast and back. He raises awareness for EB by literally being a riding billboard, from his clothing to his bike – Rowan.
“That’s named after a child that has EB, so that’s the name – Rowan,” he explained.
On Thursday, he and Rowan wheeled into Kansas City.
“It’s nice to be able to come to a city like this and be able to share my story,” he said. “EB awareness, it’s good for everybody involved.”
Along his journey from Virginia to Seattle and back to New York, Freed is not only raising money for an EB nonprofit organization called Debra of America. He also loves to meet with families impacted by the disorder.
Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to meet with anyone in KC, but he’s now heading north to Des Moines to continue spreading his message.
Rob said that, after this ride, he plans on focusing on family and his health. So, this will most likely be his last ride.
