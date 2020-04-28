RIVERSIDE, MO (KCTV) - During coronavirus business closures, police say one man not only broke into a Children’s Mercy location, he also smashed his way inside the temporarily closed Argosy Casino next door.
It all began when a man anonymously called 911 to report car trouble. When police arrived off Argosy Casino Parkway, they found his SUV abandoned in the intersection. Police then heard the familiar sound of an alarm going off at Children’s Mercy Riverside.
Riverside police officers went to investigate. They reviewed Children’s Mercy Riverside surveillance video and say they saw a man forced his way inside a secured door. Then he walked around until he found a phone to make a call. While the abandoned vehicle was being towed, police heard yet another alarm. This time, coming from nearby Argosy Casino.
“A suspect was on the casino floor. Then in the catwalk above the casino floor,” Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said.
According to court records, James Chambers broke through a sheetrock wall to get inside the casino. Officers started searching inside and saw a shirtless and shoeless man. Then officers heard movement inside the casino’s ceilings.
“Then he crossed over in the ceiling down into a restaurant,” Zahnd said.
After several hours of searching, he was spotted inside the Lucky Taco restaurant inside the casino. He took off and broke through a glass door of the restaurant. He was eventually arrested on the gaming floor. ¬¬
Court records show he caused an estimated $210,000 in damage to sheetrock, glass doors, ornamental doors and turnstiles.
“Sadly, people continue to commit crimes, but those people continue to be charged with crimes. We will seek justice,” Zahnd said.
Chambers is in jail Tuesday night in Platte County with a $50,000 bond.
