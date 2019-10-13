RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) – Raytown police are engaged in a standoff following a shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon.
Police went to the 8800 block of E. 85th St. around 1:15 p.m. after someone called and said shots had been fired.
When officers arrived, they found one person who had been shot outside a residence there. The victim did know the suspect. KCTV5 News did see the victim’s body in the 8800 block of Stark Avenue.
The suspect ran to the 8500 block of Kentucky and barricaded himself inside his residence following the shooting.
Police are currently at the scene and are working to make contact with the suspect.
No other information is available at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
We’ve seen tactical officers and a negotiator head towards the area of the standoff. Family of the victim gathering at the crime scene tell us the suspect and victim are related. pic.twitter.com/0GnqWYTOaL— Leslie Aguilar (@LeslieKCTV5) October 13, 2019
