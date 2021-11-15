JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A man has been arrested in Johnson County for aggravated indecent liberties with a minor.
According to a court document, Jake A. Ruthrauff had a warrant issued for his arrest for aggravated indecent liberties with a child under 14 years old.
The document alleges that the touching happened between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day of 2020. Specifically, the court documents say, "Between the 24th day of December, 2020 and the 25th day of December, 2020."
He was booked into jail today.
According to the booking log, he is going to be arraigned on Tuesday.
Ruthrauff, who is in his mid-20s, has had his bond set at $250,000 cash or surety, with numerous conditions.
