KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Federal prosecutors have charged a man arrested at a Kansas City bus station with possessing fentanyl and heroin with the intent to distribute.
Daniel Villanueva, 20, was arrested Wednesday.
He was on his way from Los Angeles to New York.
According to court records, Villanueva was carrying 5 pounds of fentanyl and 4 pounds of heroin in a backpack.
Police said that amount of fentanyl could have killed thousands of people.
