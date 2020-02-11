KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV/AP) -- Authorities say a man has been taken into custody at the Great Wolf Lodge after a standoff that led to a temporary lockdown at the indoor water park and hotel.
Police said in a news release that officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday to reports of an armed disturbance when the man refused to leave from the hotel located at 10401 Cabela Drive.
Officers are currently on the scene of a barricaded subject at the Great Wolf Lodge.— KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) February 12, 2020
After efforts to negotiate with him failed, a special operations unit went into the room and took him into custody. During the standoff, the wing of the hotel where the man barricaded himself was evacuated and all other guests were asked to stay in their rooms.
The subject from the barricade incident at the Great Wolf Lodge has been taken into custody.— KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) February 12, 2020
No one was hurt. The name of the man wasn't immediately released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.