LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – A 23-year-old Leavenworth man has admitted to dropping a 3-month-old down a flight of stairs, fracturing the baby's skull in at least 24 places.
Robert Ferral Green pleaded as charged to two counts of level four aggravated battery on child.
On Sept. 5 of last year, the mother brought the child to Cushing Hospital because she was worried that the soft spot on her child’s head had been injured. That injury turned out to be a skull fracture.
The child was then taken to Children’s Mercy in Kansas City, Missouri. There, a doctor discovered 24 definite fractures and seven other likely fractures. The doctor believed they were due to physical abuse.
Green initially denied abusing the child, but later admitted that he had dropped the baby down a flight of stairs. He also admitted that he had pushed the child off a sofa on one occasion and played harshly with the child’s limbs.
Green is set to be sentenced on Dec. 6.
Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said, “As the statute reads now, an aggravated battery charge has a more serious penalty than the child abuse statute and was the more appropriate charge.”
He added, “We want to fix that. We want a crime of aggravated child abuse with a harsher penalty.”
Last year Thompson and the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office proposed adding an aggravated child abuse statute under House Bill 2394. The bill did not pass last session, but Thompson plans to propose it again.
“We are hoping to get more support this session, because we need to fight to better protect our children from abuse,” Thompson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.