MIAMI COUNTY, KS/OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The man accused of shooting an KCK officer last Tuesday has been found and arrested in Miami County, according to authorities heading up the case.
The suspect was taken into custody Sunday around 1:49 p.m., according to an update from the Olathe Police Department, the agency handling public inquiries into the officer-involved shooting. Police said the 33-year-old man was taken into custody by the Miami County Sheriff's Office and FBI.
A Kansas City, KS, officer was conducting a follow-up near 47th Street and Conser Street in Overland Park on Dec. 15, when he came across the suspect. Police said the officer and suspect exchanged gunfire, and the officer was hit in his bulletproof vest and arm. The man allegedly fled the scene in a tan passenger car.
The officer was treated and released from a local hospital.
Authorities have not yet identified the suspect's name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.